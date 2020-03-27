The Town of Pelham has closed its playground equipment, tennis courts, and the skate park at Marlene Stewart Streit Park, to the public. Signage has been posted in the parks indicating the closurw—equipment is not cleaned or sanitized and residents are asked not to use the equipment or gather in crowds.

“While playground equipment, such as swings, slides and play structures, are now closed, it is recognized that residents still seek to go outdoors and get exercise,” read a Town statement released Friday, March 27.

“When outdoors, residents are encouraged to employ physical distancing, remaining two metres or six feet apart at all times. Physical distancing, alongside regular hand washing, disinfecting of surfaces and abstaining from touching the face remain the most significant ways all members of the community can reduce the risk of the virus spreading to themselves and others.”