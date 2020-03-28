The Township of Wainfleet’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) continues to be partially activated in response to the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the Niagara Region

All Township buildings are closed to the public, “though Township staff are still operating using telephone, digital capabilities and online presence to provide vital services to our community,” according to a Township statement released Saturday, March 28.

Playground and park facilities are closed until further notice. Essential services are provided by pre-screened appointment only.

The Township has launched an online system to issue burn permits. Wainfleet residents wanting a burning permit are being directed to https://wfes.burnpermits.com/, where they may create an account, apply for a permit, and pay online. Once ready to conduct a permitted burn, residents must call a toll-free number to report when they are burning. The toll-free number is 1-844-905-2644.

“Residents requesting assistance with the application process can call 905-899-3463 and Township staff would be happy to create an account for them and apply for a permit,” said the statement. “The resident will still have to arrange for payment through on the online payment system before the permit will be issued.”