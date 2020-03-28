Only essential items to be dropped off to patients

Niagara Health is placing additional restrictions on personal items and food that can be dropped off to patients at all hospital sites.

Effective immediately, only essential personal items can be delivered to patients. These items include:

Mobility aids

Prosthetics

Hearing aids

Glasses

CPAP machines

iPads, e-readers and other books

Clothing as absolutely necessary

Food coming into the hospital from private homes will not be accepted.

Through a statement released Saturday, March 28, Niagara Health said it “apologizes for any inconvenience caused by these restrictions and appreciates the support of the community as we work to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus and maintain a safe environment.”

