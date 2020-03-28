Government says stronger action required to stop the spread of COVID-19

The Ontario government is issuing a new emergency order under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act to prohibit organized public events and social gatherings of more than five people, effective immediately.

According to a provincial statement issued Saturday evening, March 28, the order does not apply to private households with five people or more. It would also not apply to operating childcare centres supporting front-line health care workers and first responders, provided the number of persons at each centre does not exceed 50 people. Funerals would be permitted to proceed with up to ten people at one time.

“We are acting on the best advice of our Chief Medical Officer of Health and other leading public health officials across the province,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “These are extraordinary times that demand extraordinary measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect our people. Nothing is more important.”

“Organized public events” include parades, weddings, social gatherings, and communal services within places of worship. This order replaces a previous emergency order which prohibited organized public events of over 50 people.

Ontario declared a provincial state of emergency on March 17, and has issued orders to close non-essential workplaces, recreational programs, libraries, publicly funded schools, private schools, daycares, provincial parks, churches and other faith settings, as well as bars and restaurants, except those that may only offer takeout or delivery. Essential services, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, pharmacies, public transit, news media, manufacturing facilities, and supply chain companies remain open and operational.

