The Food Basics supermarket in Fonthill is allowing no more than 70 customers in at one time.

The move came over the weekend in response to sustained calls by health authorities at all government levels to maintain physical distancing.

A Food Basics employee standing at the entrance and sanitizing shopping cart handles informed the Voice of the 70-customer limit. No limit was in place at the Sobeys store in Fonthill. The Voice has requested comment from franchisee Ron Kore.

Stock in both stores generally looked ample, and there was no delay in entering Food Basics.

