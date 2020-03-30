Number of those testing positive more than doubles

According to statistics released on Monday, March 30, by the Niagara Health System, the number of individuals testing positive or presumptively positive for COVID-19 has more than doubled, from 21 on Sunday to 58 on Monday.

According to these latest NHS figures, the status of COVID-19 in Niagara is as follows:

Total patients tested 1,383

Total cases tested positive 58

Total number of patients with COVID-19 admitted to date 14

Current number of admitted patients being treated for COVID-19 12

Deaths 2

The status of COVID-19 in Ontario is as follows:

Total tests completed 48,461

Total number of cases 1,706

Resolved 431

Deaths 23

Note: Updated following clarification from an NHS spokesperson that positive cases include both confirmed and presumptive positives.

