The government of Ontario has extended its Declaration of Emergency and associated emergency measures, including the closure of non-essential workplaces and restrictions on social gatherings.

In addition, Ontario is issuing a new emergency order under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act to close all outdoor recreational amenities, such as sports fields and playgrounds, effective immediately. According to a statement released by the province Monday night, “These actions are based on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.”

This new order closes all communal or shared, public or private, outdoor recreational amenities everywhere in Ontario, “including but not limited to playgrounds, sports fields, basketball and tennis courts, off-leash dog parks, beaches, skateboard and BMX parks, picnic areas, outdoor community gardens, park shelters, outdoor exercise equipment, condo parks and gardens, and other outdoor recreational amenities.”

Green spaces in parks, trails, ravines and conservation areas that aren’t otherwise closed will remain open for walk-through access, “but individuals must maintain the safe physical distance of at least two metres apart from others.”

Ontario’s provincial parks and conservation reserves remain closed.

“We are acting on the best advice of our Chief Medical Officer of Health and other leading public health officials across the province” the statement quotes Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, as saying. “We will continue to take decisive action to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect Ontarians’ health and wellbeing.”

