The Town of Pelham is asking residents to be mindful of what they flush.

In a Town statement issued Monday, residents are reminded that while wipes might look a bit like toilet paper, there are major differences. Wipes are made from a very tough material, and are often infused with cleansing chemicals, disinfectants and cosmetic scents. Wipes behave very differently in sewers than toilet paper which is designed specifically to disintegrate in water.

When in sewer pipes the wipes do not break down and have a tendency to entangle with other wipes or waste to create blockages. Blockages can cause the sewage to back-up into the home or may lead to back-ups throughout the neighborhood as a result of flushing wipes or other items down the toilet.

For more information on what cannot and should not be flushed, visit: https://www.niagararegion.ca/living/sewage/not-a-trash-can.aspx