Cannabis producer pulls back from precipice of bankruptcy

CannTrust Holdings Inc. announced today that the company has obtained an order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice granting protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA). As a result, according to a company statement issued Tuesday, March 31, all creditors of CannTrust, CannTrust Inc., CTI Holdings (Osoyoos) Inc., and Elmcliffe Investments Inc., will be stayed from enforcing their claims.

“After reviewing a number of options,” read the statement, “CannTrust’s Board of Directors determined that commencing CCAA proceedings is in the company’s best interests. The company hopes to exit CCAA protection well-positioned to rebuild its stakeholders’ trust and deliver high-quality, innovative products to its patients and customers.”

The company said that without its cannabis licenses, it has been unable to generate any “meaningful revenue” since June 2019.

There can be no assurance that Health Canada will reinstate CannTrust’s licenses or that the company’s legal woes will be resolved in the near term, read the statement.

Trading in CannTrust’s common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange has been halted. CannTrust said that it expects that, as a result of having filed for protection under the CCAA, its stock will soon be delisted from trading on both exchanges. It also anticipates that Canadian provincial securities regulators will issue a cease trade order to prevent any trading in its stock in Canada.