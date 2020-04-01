Daily conference keeps senior Pelham staff apprised of COVID-19 developments

While many Pelham residents are at home due to business shutdowns related to COVID-19, Fire Chief Bob Lymburner is busier than ever.

He chairs the Emergency Control Group (ECG) in Pelham, comprised primarily of the Town’s senior managers. Monday through Friday at 9 AM sharp, the group brainstorms via conference call and shares pertinent information regarding the virus’s spread, and measures to control it.

Lymburner and Pelham CEO David Cribbs additionally have teleconference calls seven days a week, as they network with a number of Regional emergency response and government committees, and Cribbs and Niagara’s 11 other municipal CAOs have a separate, daily conference call.

Last Friday’s meeting focused on myriad issues, including recreational facility closures, migrant workers, employee health, and community response to the pandemic.

Lymburner quoted 858 infections and 15 deaths in Ontario to date, with 4043 identified as COVID-19 positive test results and 39 deaths nation-wide, statistics that will be ancient history by the time this week’s issue hits the press. Nonetheless, they remain relatively low.

“Compared to the rest of the world and its large urban centres,” said Lymburner, “I think the province has done a good job to try to get ahead of this. Our numbers aren’t ramping up. But I think the next little while is going to be critical to containment.”

As of Friday, 149 of 444 Ontario municipalities had declared a state of emergency, said Lymburner. (Niagara Region has not, and among the municipalities only Niagara-on-the-Lake has done so.)

Recreational facilities, including playgrounds, are all locked down in Pelham, with signage indicating the risk. Walking trails are still open, with people encouraged to keep six feet of separation.

An email sent to Pelham by Niagara Regional Police Chief Bryan MacCulloch, pertaining to the recently imposed Ontario Orders in Council related to COVID-19, and the federal government’s enactment of the Quarantine Act, was discussed by the ECG. Essentially, the Police Chief wants to align practices with the municipalities and address issues of citizen non-compliance collaboratively.

“The NRP are being swamped with a lot of calls… ‘I saw some kids playing soccer in the park,’ that sort of thing,” said Lymburner. “What they’re asking us to do as municipalities is have our bylaw officers educate people about the importance of distancing. Our officers are going to be doing extra rounds through town, and whenever they see a congregation of kids, they’ll remind them that it is critical to keep a safe six-foot distance ….just reinforcing what the parents have already told them.”

On Saturday, the province issued an updated order on public gatherings, limiting them to no more than five individuals in a given location, with exceptions for families.

Concerns were raised about migrant workers. Every year, up to 3,000 workers from Central America, Mexico, and various Caribbean nations spend months working in Niagara’s orchards and vineyards, providing a key labour force for the agriculture industry in this area. The exact number of migrant workers who arrive in Pelham each spring is not clear.

“Niagara Public Health is taking the lead on this,” said Lymburner. “They’re reaching out to farmers, insisting that all migrant workers be isolated for 14 days upon arrival in the country.”

Charitable and volunteer groups in the region, many church-based, provide migrant workers with meals, clothes, health support, bicycles and transportation, and even English lessons and spiritual support. But the coronavirus is limiting services that can be provided.

Town staff absenteeism is not an issue at present. Municipal workers operating vehicles individually to increase social distancing, and sufficient disinfectant supplies are on hand for the foreseeable future.

CAO Cribbs issued an edict to ECG members: “If any of you feel you have sick employees, send them home. It’s not open to debate. Employees have to be clear of any symptoms, even if it is just the common cold, for 48 hours before they come back to work.”

Meanwhile, business is still being conducted at Town Hall, although most of the interaction has involved visitors being met at the door, and not actually entering the building.

Cribbs appreciated that some residents are desperate for interaction with others.

“Some people are going stir-crazy, stuck indoors. They see a [Pelham] truck on their street, and they’ll go out and chat the guys up.” Again, social distancing was stressed.

Town Communications and Public Relations Specialist Marc MacDonald has updating the Town’s webpage with COVID-19 information, and has included an advisory regarding the release of the annual Pelham Community Guide on April 2. While at the time the brochure was designed, municipal programs were still operating. They have since been cancellations and closures are in place.

“We appreciate your understanding that the spring/summer guide may no longer be as up-to-date as originally planned,” wrote MacDonald, adding that the Town’s website will have the most timely and accurate information.

The ECG noted that the Pelham community was pulling together, and identified the Fonthill Legion as an example. Toni McKelvie, President of the Fonthill Legion, told the Voice that volunteers are delivering 600 dinner meals per week to local seniors, free of charge. To be added to the list, seniors should call the Legion at 905-892-6293 and leave a voice message with their name and address.