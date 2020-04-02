BY FRANK CAMPION

I want to take this opportunity to thank the large majority of Welland residents who are doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19. Those of you who are staying home as much as possible, practicing social distancing by staying at least 2 meters apart, adhering to mandatory 14 day self-isolation after returning to Canada, and those who are refraining from gatherings of more than 5 people. I appreciate your commitment to not only keep yourselves safe but also keeping your families, friends and the community safe. It is important to every single member of our community that we observe these rules.

For the small minority of those who are not adhering to these rules, it’s time to get with it! It isn’t too late. Do you want to be burdened with the knowledge that you personally infected someone because you didn’t make an effort to do the right thing. Do the right thing now and follow the rules.

All of us also owe a debt of gratitude to the essential service businesses that are ensuring we are able to get the things we need. I feel for the non-essential services that have had to close their doors and for the people who have lost their jobs or been laid off. We continue to review directives and available programs from upper levels of government that can provide you with the help you need to get through this.

The City is deferring penalty and interest charges on pending and outstanding tax and water/wastewater billing arrears as well as deferring interest charges on outstanding account receivables until the end of May to assist you financially. Further to this, Water/Sewer rates will remain at the 2019 rates until at least July 1, 2020. There are links on our website where residents and businesses can get the most up to date information. Visit: www.welland.ca

And finally, I thank all the health care workers who are providing amazing health care services to our residents…you are the true heroes in this crisis.

Everyone, please stay home as much as possible and stay safe. Welland is an historically resilient community and we will get through this together.