COVID-19 Enforcement of mandatory closures and restrictions
The Government of Ontario has closed non-essential businesses, outdoor recreational facilities, and has prohibited gatherings of more than five people, in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
In a statement released Thursday, April 2, the Town of Pelham reminds residents that fines can be issued for non-compliance. Enforcement of the provincial order is jointly through the Town’s municipal law enforcement and the Niagara Regional Police Service.
As of April 2:Non-essential business must close.
- Grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants offering takeout, and businesses deemed essential may remain open.
Gatherings of more than five people are prohibited.
- Social gatherings of more than five people are prohibited. Exceptions include families of more than five people, and childcare centres serving essential workers.
Outdoor recreational amenities closed.
- Includes all playgrounds (schools and municipal), sports fields, off-leash dog parks, beaches, picnic areas and others.
- Green spaces in parks, trails, ravines and conservation areas that aren’t otherwise closed remain open for walk-through access, but physical distancing must be maintained.
Complaints for large gatherings & people using facilities that are closed:
The Town requests that residents call the Municipal Law Enforcement team at 905-892-2607 x201 between 7:30 AM – 4:30 PM. Messages may be left for municipal bylaw after hours.
“Please do not call 9-1-1. After hours, call NRPS non-emergency line at 905-688-4111,” read the statement.
Complaints about businesses operating that are non-essential:
Call the Stop the Spread Business Information Line at 1-888-444-3659
RELATED