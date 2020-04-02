The Government of Ontario has closed non-essential businesses, outdoor recreational facilities, and has prohibited gatherings of more than five people, in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement released Thursday, April 2, the Town of Pelham reminds residents that fines can be issued for non-compliance. Enforcement of the provincial order is jointly through the Town’s municipal law enforcement and the Niagara Regional Police Service.

As of April 2:Non-essential business must close.