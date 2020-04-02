The Township of Wainfleet’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) continues to

be partially activated in response to the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the Niagara Region.

Closure of Township facilities will remain in effect until further notice. All Township buildings are closed to the public, though Township staff are still operating “using telephone, digital capabilities and online presence to provide vital services to our community,” according to a Township statement issued Thursday, April 2. Essential services are provided by pre-screened appointment only.

Playground and park facilities are closed until further notice. Under the provincial state of emergency, non-essential workplaces, recreational programs, libraries, publicly funded schools, private schools, daycares, provincial parks, churches and other faith settings, as well as bars and restaurants (except those that restrict their service to takeout or delivery only) are to remain closed.

The declaration of a provincial emergency and all orders have now been extended and will be in effect until April 13, 2020.

Wainfleet council has approved relief for taxpayers affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Measures are expected to involve the deferral of the tax due date, according to the statement.

The Wainfleet Volunteer Firefighters Association has donated $500 to Port Cares, who provides services to families in Wainfleet, to assist that organization with their work in the community.

“Inspired by the firefighters’ efforts to assist,” read the statement, “Wainfleet Mayor and Council took up the challenge and have also pledged to make donations to Port Cares. These donations are personal and will not be made with tax dollars. Likewise, Township staff also plan to make personal donations in the coming days in solidarity with the firefighters and Council, to assist those in need.”

The Township in partnership with the Wainfleet Volunteer Firefighters Association has also created a Community Support Team (CST) to reach out to the wider Wainfleet community and help in these unprecedented times.

The CST is currently offering a food drop box placed at the main doors to the Community Hall to collect donations. In addition to raising food donations, the groups plans to check on seniors and other vulnerable people who might be at increased risk due to social isolation measures. Details will follow as these programs develop. A phone line and email has been established so that those who require assistance, as well as donors, can contact the CST. The Township asked that residents call 905-899-3463 ext 249 or email CST@wainfleet.ca

