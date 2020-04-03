Decision taken after branches closed for two weeks

The Pelham Public Library has laid off five of its 15 staff, effective April 5. The affected employees include three student pages and two contract staff.

While the Library had originally hoped to reopen next Monday, April 6, the provincial COVID-19 emergency declaration was recently extended until April 13. In a statement released Thursday, April 2, the library said that it expected this date may be pushed out as well.

“The Library Board made the difficult decision at a special board meeting”, said Board Chair Nicole Nolan. “Similar to the recent Town lay-offs, these are not termination notices but rather temporary layoffs. It is hoped we can rehire these employees once the pandemic ends and the library is allowed to reopen its branches.”

“With the closure of the library branches, the affected staff no longer had work to perform” said Amy Guilmette, acting CEO. “All remaining staff are continuing to work remotely. With the ongoing school closures and residents being asked to remain inside, we are seeing an increase in our on-line services. Staff is still available to assist patrons via phone or online. We are also exploring additional ways to serve the community online during these extraordinary times.”

