In an emergency virtual meeting held Thursday night, April 2, Wainfleet council approved relief for taxpayers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Penalty and interest on current amounts owing for the 2020 taxation year will be waived until June 30, 2020, to provide relief for taxpayers who may have been “financially impacted” by the pandemic, according to a Township statement issued Friday, April 3.

The second installment for interim tax bills is due April 30.

The Township “respectfully asks all residents that are able to pay, to please do so by the due date,” read the statement.

Residents who cannot pay by April 30, however, will not see late payment charges applied until July 1. Township council and staff are monitoring the situation and will be reassessing as the pandemic evolves.

While the Township office remains closed, staff continue to provide services online or by phone, including informing residents of payment options, and answering other inquiries.

Postdated cheques, and preauthorized installment plan payments will proceed as scheduled on April 30.

The Township advises taxpayers that the monthly preauthorized payment plan remains unchanged and scheduled payments will be withdrawn on the 15th of each month, April to November.

“If this presents a problem for residents, they are encouraged to please contact the Township offices to discuss their situation and explore their options. Staff will do what they can to assist.”

Payment options include online/telephone banking (caution should be taken to use the 19-digit roll number as the taxpayer’s account number—do not use dots or dashes); cheques by mail or placed in the drop box located at the front of Town hall; or payment at financial institutions.

