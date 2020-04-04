New online portal connects employers with workers

According to a media statement released by the Province of Ontario on Saturday, April 4, in order to ensure grocery store shelves “remain full and families have food on the table” during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Ontario government is launching a new web portal, connecting workers with employers looking to fill positions in the agri-food sector.

“This new online tool will make it easier to match people to essential jobs and training resources throughout the provincial food supply chain,” read the statement.

“Right now, there are important jobs that need to be filled across the food supply chain and we are looking for individuals who embody the Ontario spirit to step up and provide an essential service,” said Ernie Hardeman, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. “From farm to fork, it’s these dedicated heroes in the agri-food sector who are working through this difficult period each and every day to keep food on our kitchen tables.”

Ontario’s agriculture and food industry “relies on hundreds of thousands of people to work in diverse jobs from farming and food processing to transport and food retail,” read the statement, and the need for workers in many other parts of the food system remains strong.

Ontario.ca/AgFoodJobs provides access to information on job opportunities and training resources in “all parts of Ontario’s food supply chain —from grocery retailers to bakeries and cheese processing plants to opportunities on farms.”

“Working in the agri-food sector is a great way to contribute to your community and join the thousands of hard-working men and women helping to feed the province during this unprecedented time,” said Minister Hardeman. “Our food supply chain is one of the strongest in the world and our government wants to thank all of the people who work everyday to ensure individuals and families can access healthy and nutritious Ontario-produced foods.”

