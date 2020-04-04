Niagara Falls fight sees octogenarian, millennial arrested

On Saturday, April 4, at about 4:30 PM, police officers were called to a fight at a convenience store, located on the corner of Riall Street and Dorchester Road in Niagara Falls.

According to a police statement released Saturday evening, officers arrived on scene to find two male fighters both suffering from injuries.

An 81-year-old man had a serious lower body injury, and a 31-year-old man was suffering from minor stab wounds. The men both received treatment at the scene by paramedics from Niagara Emergency Medical Services. They were both transported to a local hospital for further care.

Police say that officers investigating the matter determined that the men had been involved in a heated argument within the store that escalated to a physical fight. The fight eventually spilled outside.

Detectives from the 2 District detective offices have charged both men.

Jack Robert Childs (81) of Niagara Falls has been arrested and charged with the alleged Criminal Code of Canada offence of Assault with a Weapon

Michael Joseph McKean (31) of Niagara Falls has been arrested and charged with the alleged Criminal Code of Canada offence of Assault.

McKean and Childs were both released on Officer in Charge undertakings in order to receive medical care.

The men both remain in stable condition in hospital.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call 905-688-4111, extension 2200.