In response to requests from Ontario’s Solicitor General and the Niagara Region Police Service, the Township of Wainfleet’s Bylaw Enforcement Officers will be providing assistance to enforce the Provincial Emergency Orders arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a Township statement released Saturday, April 4, the province and Region have provide more officers to assist over-stretched local resources.

Specifically, the Township’s Bylaw Officers have been authorised by a ministerial designation under the Provincial Offences Act to enforce Emergency Management and Civil Protections Act Orders. “This measure will help to increase public safety by ensuring that the Emergency Orders set out by the provincial government, are respected and complied with,” read the statement.

While all orders are expected to be upheld, Wainfleet officers will be be “strictly enforcing” the orders pertaining to the:

Closure of public places

Closure of non-essential establishments

Prohibition of events & gatherings of more than five (5) people

All Township properties and public spaces are closed and should not be used, including the Gord Harry Trail, all parks, recreational spaces and beaches.

Gatherings of more than five persons are prohibited, even inside private homes, by order of the province. (Large families who live in the same residence are excepted.)

Fines for offences under the Emergency Management and Civil Protections Act (EMPCA) begin at $750 and include provisions for failure to comply with an emergency order, and obstruction of a person exercising their duties during an emergency.

The Township asks that residents with enforcement concerns during business hours should call the municipality at 905-899-3463. After 4:30 PM, residents are directed to call Niagara Regional Police at 905-984-3690 or 1-877-552-5579.

RELATED

COVID-19-related news