Region sees system as serving essential workers

Pelham’s Regional Councillor Diana Huson is objecting to a Pelham Town Councillor’s demand that Pelham’s public transportation system be shut down—a view echoed by Niagara Region CAO Ron Tripp.

“I don’t think people are using transit at this time for leisure,” said Huson on Sunday, April 5. “They are using it because it is the only mode of transportation available to them for work, or to obtain essential items such as food and medicine.”

Pelham Councillor Lisa Haun, a self-employed emergency management consultant, has called on the Town to shut down the system to aid in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“Continuing to operate our transit is an unacceptable risk,” Haun told the Voice on Saturday. “We need to take a stand now to protect our residents. The town of Pelham has a large population of seniors who are highly vulnerable to COVID-19.”

It was not clear how shifting riders into more cramped spaces—taxis, or privately owned Uber vehicles—would result in safer or more sanitary conditions.

In an email to Huson sent Sunday by Region CAO Ron Tripp, which he confirmed with the Voice, Tripp said that the upper tier’s transit working group and the CAOs of the three main urban centres using public transportation are meeting three times a week to review ridership and service delivery. All have scaled back their operations and schedule considerably, and this review is ongoing.

“Although drastically reduced,” said Tripp, “we still do have ridership. Based on what activities and employment has been deemed non-essential, it is fair to say that most, if not all, still using transit, are using it for essential employment, shopping for food, or access to support services. We do not want to cease transit operation for those that require it for this need.”

Pelham Mayor Marvin Junkin agreed, telling the Voice on Saturday that the Town had already reduced its bus runs by 50 percent.

“If we eliminate this service, it will be the Town’s neediest residents who will suffer the most,” said Junkin.

Junkin says that bus passengers should be following the same physical distancing recommendations as they would elsewhere in public.

“I personally see no reason for a complete shutdown of a service deemed essential by the province.”

Councillor Haun said she intends to make a motion at the next Pelham Town Council meeting, tomorrow, April, 6 that the service be temporarily discontinued immediately.

