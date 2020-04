The weekend saw Niagara’s number of positive COVID-19 test results increase by nearly 40, for a total of 107.

According to Niagara Regional Health System statistics, a total of 2210 patients have been tested thus far during the pandemic. Positives number 107. Thirty-four patients have been admitted for treatment, with 21 remaining in hospital.

There have been seven deaths of those who had tested positive for the virus.