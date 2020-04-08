According to statistics newly released by the Niagara Region, COVID-19 infections hit 180 cases as of noon Wednesday, April 8.

Fifty-five patients have recovered, ten have died.

Through a new webpage, the Region provides additional information about the impact that the virus is having.

Thirty-nine of those infected have been under the age of 40, while 141 cases have been evenly split between three age groups: 40-59, 60-70, and 80-plus.

Also nearly evenly divided are the suspected sources of infection. Roughly a third came through close contact with another infected person, a third through travel exposure, and a third through community exposure.

Nearly 11% of cases are among healthcare workers, while 26% are among long-term care and retirement home residents.

Find the Region’s updates here.