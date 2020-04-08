Town reminds residents of mandatory closures, restrictions and enforcement

By way of a news release on Wednesday, April 8, the Town reminds residents that the town is in a State of Emergency.

“This means that our day-to-day life has been severely altered,” read the release. “The Town, along with the Region, province, and all Canadians, ask that we do our part to help flatten the curve and eliminate the spread of COVID-19.”

The Town notes that with the arrival of warmer spring weather, residents will be tempted to go outdoors.

“However, as per our public health officials, we are at a critical stage in fighting COVID-19, and the best thing we can do is stay home.”

What’s closed

Outdoor recreational amenities are closed, including all playgrounds (schools and municipal), sports fields, off-leash dog parks, picnic areas and other such spaces.

This also includes parking lots.

Residents are not to congregate or linger in parks. Residents may run/walk through the park as part of their daily exercise, but discouraged for any other use. If using for daily exercise, residents must maintain 6 feet/two meters distance from others. Gatherings of more than five people are prohibited.

Town FAQ

Can I go and sit in the park, or can we gather to visit but maintain 6 feet?

No, you cannot. No gatherings, no use of park amenities or playground equipment, no congregating, no picnics.

All communal or shared, public or private outdoor recreational amenities in Ontario are closed.

For Pelham specifically, this means the following park locations and their attached parking lots are blocked to prevent cars from entering:

Centennial Park

Harold Black Park

Old Pelham Arena

North Pelham Park

Can my neighbours and I get together outside, if we maintain 6 feet, even if there are six of us?

No. There are no gatherings of five or more people, unless your household is more than five people. Right now, it’s more important than ever to stay home unless for an essential outing like the grocery store or pharmacy.

This means, even if you maintain 6 feet:

no gatherings for bonfires

no faith-based holiday extended family/friends meals (Easter, Passover)

no happy hours or front porch get-togethers

no backyard parties

no driveway parties

no team street hockey

Beyond grocery stores, pharmacies, and restaurants offering takeout/delivery/curbside pickup, what other businesses may remain open?

These businesses can continue only with curb side pick-up or delivery: Hardware stores, vehicle parts and supplies, pet and animal supplies, office supplies and computer products including computer repair.

Enforcement

“Our local municipal law officers and Niagara Regional Police Services are enforcing these closures and restrictions as per the provincial emergency order,” read the release.

“Not following these directives may result in significant monetary penalties and fines

Failing to comply with an emergency order carries a fine of $750 per offense, and up to $1,000 for obstructing those attempting to carry out their duties under the Act.”

Residents with concerns are asked to contact the Town’s bylaw enforcement office at 905-892-2607 x201. After 4:30 PM, please call Niagara Region’s dispatch line at 905-984-3690 or 1-877-552-5579. Do not call 911.