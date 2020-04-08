Home SLIDESHOW Working around the virus SLIDESHOW Working around the virus By The Voice of Pelham - April 8, 2020 Facebook Twitter Email Pinterest WhatsApp Print At Ruffin’s Pet Centre, owner Bonnie Turner prepares to accept a credit card payment. It turns out that the plate glass is no barrier to the chip reader. Retailers in Fonthill find ways to keep serving their customers, while maintaining physical distancing. Use the arrows to move between slides. At Fonthill Animal Hospital, staffer Taylor lugs out a bag of dog food for a waiting customer. At Ruffin’s Pet Centre, owner Bonnie Turner prepares to accept a credit card payment. It turns out that the plate glass is no barrier to the chip reader. Plastic panels were recently installed at PharmaChoice Pharmacy, next to Food Basics. Pharmacist Glen Sisak goes over a prescription with a customer. At PetValu, in the Giant Tiger shopping centre, store manager Kathy Dixon makes a delivery to a customer waiting in the parking lot. In downtown Fonthill, Beamer's Hardware takes orders through the front door, or by telephone. Employee Doug Anderson hands over a shiny new rake. At the Avondale on Haist Street, manager Darlene Servis cashes in a winning Lotto ticket. A plastic panel above the counter provides protection. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.