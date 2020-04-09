COVID-19 will be around for awhile

Shortly after the conclusion of last Friday’s Emergency Control Group meeting at Fire Station No. 1, Pelham Fire Chief Bob Lymburner illustrated for Mayor Marvin Junkin the predicted course of the pandemic.

From the initial peak of infections that the world is seeing now, continued cycles of infection will occur, with gradually diminishing peaks, over the next 12 to 18 months, by which time either a vaccine, an effective treatment, or both will ideally be available.