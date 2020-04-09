With distribution disrupted, there are spring flowers everywhere

Just in time for this month’s religious holidays, and a touch of colourful cheer during an otherwise grey time, the town is overflowing with an abundance of blossoms. Local growers, in some cases unable to ship to their customary destinations, have gotten creative, supplying roadside plant stands.

