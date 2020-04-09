“Considerable increase” in dumped junk

Roads staff and bylaw enforcement have noticed a “considerable increase in illegal dumping on roads in Wainfleet,” according to a Township statement.

Illegal dumping is the disposing of material in non-designated areas, such as public roads, ditches, public property, rural areas, vacant lots—and in public litter receptacles, such as dumping household waste in a municipal garbage can.

The Township asks that residents be alert to dumping, and to report it to the Region if seen.

Residents may call 1-800-594-5542, or file reports online.

The Niagara Region offers rewards for reporting illegal dumping. There is a $50 reward given if a report of dumping results in an act of compliance, i.e., the person who was reported illegally dumping returns to the site and removed the dumped materials.

There is a $200 reward given to any person whose report of illegal dumping leads to a conviction.

The perps, meanwhile, if found guilty could be fined $500 or more under Niagara Region’s Waste Management bylaw.

Items that are usually illegally dumped include: household garbage, construction and demolition materials (such as shingles or scrap metal), appliances, furniture, tires, landscaping and yard waste, and chemical and medical waste (such as paint or oil).