Only three receptacles permitted

Effective, Monday, April 13, only three bags or cans of yard waste will be collected per collection day, per eligible residential property (single family homes and apartments with six units or less) in Niagara.

“Residents may experience delays with leaf and yard waste collection so that frontline collectors can prioritize the weekly collection of garbage, recycling and organics,” read a Niagara Region statement released Saturday, April 11.

Anything over three bags or cans will be left behind until the next collection day. Residents are asked to ensure bags stay intact during this period. Ripped leaf and yard waste bags must be re-bagged or placed in another container to ensure material can be collected.



Restrictions also apply on leaf and yard waste at landfill and drop-off depots.

In order to prioritize essential services and discourage frequent trips in the community, restrictions are in place for non-essential services at the sites. Residents are permitted one trip, every two weeks, to dispose of the following: