Lloyd Beamer has always prided himself on his store’s hands-on service. He and his staff know hardware, and they are always happy to assist customers in finding solutions to their special projects.

That all changed on Monday.

In accordance with the latest round of COVID-19 workplace closures and restrictions announced by the Ontario government, stores that sell hardware products are now required to provide curbside pickups and delivery, barring exceptional circumstances.

Speaking to the Voice last Saturday, Beamer said, “I have no idea how it’s going to work. We’re going to try and do the best we can. But it’s not our style, that’s for sure.”

Beamer recently spent $3000 on fertilizer and grass seed, as he has done in past years. It is stacked by the door, waiting to be sold.

“It’s a busy time of year for us, as people are getting their gardens and lawns prepped for the spring,” said Beamer. “On Monday, we’re going to be meeting people at the door. What if somebody wants a pair of garden gloves? We’ve got a variety of those products in stock. We’re going to try and help people out, but it’s going to be a different experience.”

None of the Beamer’s staff are currently wearing face masks, and with no customers entering the store as of Monday, that is unlikely to change. A limited supply of dust masks and respirators are still available on the shelves, along with clear protective eyewear. N-95 respirators were not available, however (which filter 95% of airborne particles, and are the standard for use in healthcare).

The Centre for Disease Control (CDC) in the US recently recommended the wearing of face coverings in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Expectedly, homemade mask designs are now all the rage online. Beamer mentioned that some people have suggested using a coffee filter inside a cotton handkerchief. Others have advocated cutting up a furnace filter and using the material within a fabric liner. (Anyone planning to go this route is advised to use extreme caution, as some furnace filters contain Fiberglas.)

The World Health Organization insists that homemade masks must be fitted properly to be effective, and that tightly woven cotton masks should be washed regularly. The potential downside of mask wearing is that some people may gain a false sense of security, and become lax about critical measures such as handwashing and physical distancing.

Everyone is in agreement, though, that masks or not, we need to stop touching our faces.