From 201 positives on Friday to 220 as of Saturday

As of noon Saturday, April 11, Niagara Region is reporting that the number of confirmed COVID-19 positives in Niagara has hit 221, a ten percent jump from Friday’s cumulative total.

Seventy-three patients have recovered, ten have died over the course of the pandemic.

On Friday, Ontario as a whole saw its largest one-day rise in deaths since authorities have provided statistics. Measurement approaches differ, but the Toronto Star reports that 269 people had died from the disease as of 5 PM Friday, a 15% jump over Thursday. Most of this rise was attributed to Toronto’s death toll reaching 77 from 54, the city’s largest one-day increase to date.

In Niagara, the largest one-day increase in cases was April 4, when 24 new positives were reported, a nearly 20% jump.

From federal to municipal, all levels of government continue to advise residents to stay indoors, avoiding travel except for groceries, medicine, or medical appointments.

