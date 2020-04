Community turns out for a “gentle giant”

The Pelham Fire Department’s drive-by vigil in honour of Councillor Mike Ciolfi, who died overnight Sunday, saw a huge turnout of participants on Tuesday evening, April 14.

Starting from Fire Station #2, an estimated 300 vehicles proceeded along a route that took them to the Ciolfi family home near the intersection of Church and Sumbler, in Fenwick.

Contributor Brian Green sent in these photos.