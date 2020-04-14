Following the sudden passing of Councillor Mike Ciolfi, Mayor Marvin Junkin has moved the next regularly scheduled Pelham Town Council meeting, set for April 20, back by a week to April 27.

“This will allow councillors and staff alike more time to reflect on the loss of our dear friend Mike, and settle our emotions going forward,” Junkin said. “At this point in time, everyone is still in shock.”

Municipal flags will continue to fly at half-mast in Ciolfi’s honour through the coming weekend, according to CAO David Cribbs.

The municipality has brought in a specialist contractor to perform a “deep cleaning” of Town Hall, which was closed on Tuesday, April 14, for the procedure. While Ciolfi tested positive for COVID-19, an official cause of death has not been announced.

The Town’s Tice Road operations centre will also be cleaned, said the CAO. “This is being accomplished over a 48-hour period,” said Cribbs, finishing late Wednesday.

“During those times, staff will not be physically present in either building. Town staff are working from home for the day, while Public Works will be out and about in their normal course, and simply not having use of the facility for staggered lunches or bathroom breaks.”