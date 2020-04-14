Procession to start from Fire Station #2

The public is invited to join a drive-by vigil honouring the memory of Pelham Town Councillor Mike Ciolfi, who died Sunday night.

Lead by a Pelham Fire Department truck, the vigil will pass Centennial Park en route to its destination of 635 Church Street, Fenwick.

Fire Chief Bob Lymburner says that firefighters will muster at 7:45 PM.

“Overflow will park at Centennial and will file in as they pass,” says Lymburner. “Vehicles will drive around the block past the house.”

Anyone who wishes to participate is asked to be at the station, located at 766 Welland Road, Fenwick, at 8 PM sharp.