Slideshow: Is your property is set to be sprayed?

Due to public meetings being prohibited during the current COVID-19 pandemic response, the Town of Pelham has instead placed a special section in the April 15 edition of the Voice to present the municipality’s plan to combat gypsy moth infestation during 2020.

The following is adapted from this special section, which readers are encouraged to see in its entirety in this week’s paper. The slideshow below presents aerial maps of the designated spray areas.

About the spray program

The gypsy moth aerial spray program will commence in May (final spray dates are to be determined).

The maps included below are those that would have been supplied at the public meeting. They identify the spray blocks to receive treatment from the aerial spray program.

The identified spray blocks have been designed to have the greatest impact on preventing defoliation and protecting the health of the most vulnerable trees in accordance to the Gypsy Moth Management Policy and IPM strategy.

Due to the level of infestation and program size limitations, the threshold for treatment consideration was raised from 2,500 egg masses per hectare to 5,000 egg masses per hectare for the 2020 spray program.

This year’s program is twice as large as last year’s in terms of hectares sprayed.

The Town of Pelham encourages residents with questions about the program, the printed maps, or other topics, to email gypsymoth@pelham.ca, or visit www.pelham.ca/gypsy-moth for more information.

NOTE 1: To see a map at full resolution, simply click on it to open a new window, which will display a high-quality PDF that you may download.

NOTE 2: The last two slides do not show the entire spray areas included. You must click on the last two slides to open a new tab that will display the high-res PDF showing the entire area.