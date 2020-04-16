COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Niagara, with a 26% jump in reported positive test results during the first four days of this week alone.

With 26 reported deaths, the apparent mortality rate is 8 percent, though this is likely higher than if wider testing were available. Global mortality figures for reported cases vs. deaths are just under 7 percent, according to the latest Johns Hopkins University statistics.

The total number of cases since the first reported positive on March 14 is 320. Niagara Region reports that 110 patients—about one-third of those testing positive— have recovered.

Patients 40 years and older account for 70 percent of cases, with the remaining 30 percent seen in those 39 and younger.

Nearly 12 percent of cases require hospitalization, and 2.5 percent require intensive care.

Almost one-third of cases are in retirement or long-term care homes, while 16% of cases are among healthcare workers.

Updated 4:00 PM to include latest Johns Hopkins statistics on global mortality rate.