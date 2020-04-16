Well, that was quick.

A little over 24 hours after the Town filed its report with Niagara Police, the municipality’s stolen John Deere backhoe (described by one Facebook user commenting on the original story as “a piece of junk anyway”) has been found in Hamilton.

“The Town is relieved to able to recover its property,” said CAO David Cribbs.

“While the backhoe may be past its prime, it continues to provide reliable service and is entirely satisfactory for the purpose of digging six feet into the ground. As I’m sure is true for most residents, we are eager to learn more details as to how this large piece of equipment was relocated to Hamilton with no one being any the wiser.”

Cribbs said that Hamilton police were of the opinion the machine was undamaged. It has been taken in for forensic examination. Once released, it will be up to the Town to pay for its return to Pelham.

“Given the Town’s increased operating costs as a result of the coronavirus,” said Cribbs, “this was a particularly difficult time to potentially lose a valuable capital asset. We thank law enforcement for its diligence in recovering our property.”