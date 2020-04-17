Nature Conservancy Canada has jurisdiction

In a statement released on April 17, 2020, the Town of Pelham advises residents that the Lathrop Nature Preserve is now closed.

Signs have been posted at trail entry points. Other trails within the Town that are not marked as closed are available for passive use, such as walking, jogging, or biking.

The statement reminds residents using the trails to keep a distance of 2 metres (approximately 6 feet) and to wash their hands when returning home.

Nature Conservancy Canada, who has jurisdiction over the Preserve, released the following statement:

In light of the current situation around the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, NCC has made the decision to close our properties until further notice following the provincial and municipal public health advisories. As our properties are designated as ‘workplace’ under provincial law, the closure of our properties is mandated by the provincial government closure of non-essential businesses.

All events taking place on NCC properties have been canceled until further notice.

Please follow the advice of health and government officials. We know nature is important in our lives and good for our health and well-being, especially in stressful times. But together, we can do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Watch our website natureconservancy.ca for updates.

Those who have questions are asked to call 1-877-231-3552.