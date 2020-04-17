Miller’s Creek marina closed for season

Based on an assessment of the condition of infrastructure at the site, Niagara Parks has made the decision to suspend the operation of the Niagara Parks Marina at Miller’s Creek for seasonal slip-holders for the 2020 boating season.

According to a Parks statement released April 17, 2020, as determined by inspections completed over the winter months, significant repairs and investment are required at the Niagara Parks Marina. Major items such as the dock system, septic system, electrical and water systems are all past their operational life span and require replacement.

“In response to the current global health crisis and to protect the health and safety of staff and guests,” read the statement, “Niagara Parks closed all public-facing facilities effective March 14, followed by all outdoor recreational amenities on March 31, until further notice. Considering the impacts of COVID-19 on Niagara Parks’ operations and staffing levels, the investments required to repair the marina are not feasible at this time.”

Despite the closure for the 2020 boating season, Niagara Parks said it will be continuing to work toward the future redevelopment of the marina and is currently engaged with Infrastructure Ontario on this project.

The public boat launch at the marina remains only partially accessible to support emergency use. Once the emergency orders have been lifted, Niagara Parks said, the public boat launch dock at the marina will be reinstated, in addition to the four other public boat launches on the upper Niagara River: Ussher’s Creek, Netherby Road, Anger Avenue, and Nichol’s Marine.