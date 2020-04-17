When regular operations at the Fonthill branch of the Royal Canadian Legion had to cease due to the COVID-19 pandemic, branch president Toni McKelvie wanted to find ways to still serve the Pelham community. It was McKelvie’s idea to use existing supplies to prepare “heat and serve dinners” for seniors and veterans in Pelham.

These meals come with no charge, and are prepared and delivered by McKelvie and a small group of volunteers. Since starting earlier this month, the Legion has delivered nearly 1300 meals to seniors.

“Myself and other volunteers look forward to getting these meals out,” said McKelvie, “and just knowing that they are getting some warm meals makes us feel good.”

Meals have included roast beef, meatloaf, meatballs, chicken, ham, scalloped potatoes, vegetables, and dessert. The supplies for and the preparation of these meals was made possible through donations from the Toronto Dominion Bank, Lemayzzz Meats in Port Colborne, and the community of Pelham.

Nearly 300 Easter dinners were delivered on Saturday, with more set to be delivered on Sunday.

“I’m happy that seniors are calling, that’s what we are for, to help them,” said McKelvie.

Aside from the heat and serve dinners, the Legion also does a Friday Night Fish Fry (take-out only), where people can pick up fish, fries and coleslaw for $10-$14. The branch did a Good Friday take-out special which completely sold out. Some 700 pieces of fish and 600 pounds of fries were served.

The Legion will provide these meals for as long as the kitchen is able to remain operational through volunteer availability and continued donations.

“We will get through this,” said McKelvie, “and when we do, I would love to meet all of you and I feel like you are all part of my family.”

Those who wish to make a financial donation or to arrange meal delivery for seniors and veterans can contact McKelvie through email at toni_6131@hotmail.com, or by leaving a message with the Legion at 905-892-6293.