Franchisee and Pelham Town Councillor Ron Kore continued to come into store, attend council, despite respiratory symptoms
[UPDATED: Sobeys confirms Kore as testing positive]
Multiple employees of the Sobeys supermarket location in Fonthill have come forward to say that franchisee Ron Kore, who is also a Pelham Town Councillor, has tested positive for COVID-19, and that for a period of nearly four weeks he continued to come into work while exhibiting symptoms of a respiratory illness.
Kore has not responded to multiple requests for comment.
The employees, all of whom requested to remain unnamed for fear of losing their jobs, told the Voice that Sobeys corporate representatives arrived in Fonthill on Wednesday morning, April 22, and were meeting with staff to deliver the news.
Sobeys spokesperson Jacqueline Weatherbee confirmed Wednesday afternoon that an employee at the Fonthill location had tested positive, but on privacy grounds would not confirm the individual’s identity, only that the test result had come in this past Monday, April 20.
However, speaking to the CBC on Thursday, April 23, Weatherbee did in fact identify Kore.
“It has now been made quite public that our Fonthill Sobeys franchisee is currently at home in self-isolation following a positive COVID-19 test result,” Weatherbee told CBC Hamilton.
Also on Thursday, Sobeys updated its list of stores where employees have tested positive for COVID-19, asserting that the last work day for the infected employee in Fonthill was April 14.
We wish them a speedy recovery, as we do with everyone else dealing with this terrible virus right now.
Store staff speaking to the Voice expressed frustration that Kore had continued to come into work in recent weeks while obviously ill. They also couldn’t understand why the store was not being closed for a so-called “deep cleaning.”
Weatherbee asserted that the Fonthill location, like all Sobeys stores in Canada, is in compliance with directives handed down by local health authorities, and that closure was not necessary.
“Our employees are cleaning the store—every two hours our stores are cleaned, high-touch surfaces are disinfected, like pin-pads, door handles, refrigerator handles, and [checkout] belts. Our bathrooms are being cleaned every 15 minutes. And we’re also sanitizing every grocery cart before it’s handed to a customer.”
One long-time employee said that they were experiencing significant stress.
“I’m even wondering if I should be tested. Could I have used the same phone as Ron? Could I be carrier? So many questions on something that could have been avoided had our boss done his due diligence and stayed home the minute he got sick.”
The source and the other staff speaking to the Voice asserted that Kore dismissed his illness as a minor cold.
However, Kore’s respiratory symptoms were clear as far back as March 23, when he attended a Pelham Town Council meeting inside Town Hall. The Voice has learned that some staff present in the room were alarmed that Kore would attend the meeting while ill, yet they did not speak out at the time.
At the meeting, which lasted nearly four hours, Kore was one of three councillors in attendance, along with Councillor Marianne Stewart and Councillor Mike Ciolfi. Councillors Wink, Hildebrandt, and Haun attended by teleconference.
Kore and Ciolfi sat approximately eight feet apart on the same side of the room. Within days, Ciolfi developed increasingly debilitating symptoms of illness, at one point so severe that he was virtually unable to speak.
Ciolfi tested positive for COVID-19 during the week of April 6. He died overnight Sunday, April 12. A cause of death has not been announced.
As a result of Ciolfi’s positive test result, Region of Niagara Health contacted those who were present in council chambers during the March 23 meeting. The Voice has learned that at least two others in the room that evening subsequently tested positive for the virus, results that CAO David Cribbs would not confirm.
“The Town does not comment on the health status of staff,” Cribbs said Wednesday evening.
The next council meeting was scheduled for Monday, April 6, at which time all councillors and staff were to attend by teleconference, with only Mayor Marvin Junkin and Town Clerk Nancy Bozzato in council chambers.
Early that afternoon, however, the Voice was informed that Kore was insistent on attending the meeting in person, to the alarm of Town staff.
Kore did not respond to Voice requests for comment that afternoon, nor to a later follow- up. He did not attend the meeting in person or by teleconference.
Reached the next day, Tuesday, April 7, Mayor Junkin confirmed that he was adamant that Kore not be physically present, and he was prepared to cancel the meeting if Kore had shown up at Town Hall.
“When there was a suitable technical alternative that allowed him to do his job as a councillor,” Junkin said, “the same as every other member of council, there was no reason for him to personally attend.”
In a unusual move, CAO David Cribbs contacted the Voice the day after the meeting to report that Councillor Kore had accused him of improper communication with the newspaper.
“I have been shown an email written yesterday by you to Councillor Kore in which you ask him to comment on why he wished to attend yesterday’s council meeting in person, rather than by electronic means,” Cribbs wrote in an email to Voice publisher Dave Burket. “I have been accused of leaking this story to your publication.”
Cribbs asked whether Burket could inform Kore that this was not the case.
“I was happy to do so,” said Burket. “That [request] was a first for me. In fact, multiple individuals were concerned about Kore’s persistence in entering the building, despite evidently being ill.”
“I have informed Councillor Kore that you and I communicated by phone yesterday afternoon,” wrote Cribbs, “wherein we discussed logistics for a Voice photographer to be granted access to Town Hall to take pictures of the technology set-up being used for the electronic council meeting.”
The photos taken on April 6 ran in this week’s issue of the newspaper, accompanying a story about the switch to electronic meetings.
Apparently prompted by Kore’s irritation that his insistence on attending in person was widely known, Mayor Junkin emailed Kore on April 7, copying all of council and certain senior staff. The Voice has obtained a copy of the email.
“It has come to my attention that you were upset at not being allowed, as a councillor, to participate in last night’s meeting in the council chamber,” Junkin wrote.
“I, for one, was very relieved when I.T. made it possible for our council to hold these type of meetings [by teleconference]. Here are my reasons. I am 67 years old and spent 45-plus years as a dairy farmer. That is 45-plus years breathing in hay dust and / or grain dust. I think it is safe to say that my lungs are what is currently being called compromised. If I were to be infected with the COVID-19 virus, it could very easily be fatal for me….With your job forcing you to interact with so many people on a daily basis, like it or not you must be viewed as a high-risk person to be around. Is it just a coincidence that Mike [Ciolfi] got sick after our last council meeting, when he was sitting on the same side of the room as you? Maybe, maybe not. We will never know. I will not take that chance. A big healthy guy like Mike has been sicker than a dog for over a week, with fever, aches and pains. Why should any of us take that risk, when the technology is available to completely eliminate it.”
Asked on Wednesday, April 22, to confirm the authenticity of the email, Junkin replied that he was, “disappointed that a confidential document meant only for council and senior management” came into the newspaper’s possession.
Junkin said that he hadn’t heard any news from either Kore or Sobeys regarding his COVID-19 status.
“If he did in fact test positive, I’m disappointed that he hasn’t contacted myself or the CAO so that we could have alerted Town staff, who may have had close proximity with him at past meetings,” said Junkin. “If he has tested positive, the Town would have liked to know about it.”
Sobeys spokesperson Jacqueline Weatherbee said that the employee who tested positive will be permitted to return to work 14 days after the initial test result, and after receiving “medical, professional approval” that the individual is symptom-free.
Weatherbee said that Sobeys staff will not be tested.
“Public Health hasn’t given us any indication that we should be testing employees, but if their position changes, we will comply, as we have in every other instance across the country.”
Asked about Sobeys’ assertions regarding employee testing, and whether it was appropriate to keep the store open, Niagara Region Public Health spokesperson Meredith Maxwell told the Voice on Thursday that the department had no specific comment.
“Due to privacy, Public Health doesn’t comment on specific COVID-19 cases or situations,” said Maxwell. “As part of our follow-up of confirmed cases, we would follow-up with any contacts with significant risk, as well as any premises that need to take measures to mitigate risk.”
Asked whether the department makes routine or spot checks of businesses to ensure compliance with sanitation directives, Maxwell answered, “Public Health routinely inspects all food premises—restaurants, bars, coffee shops, food trucks, convenience stores, and grocery stores, amongst others— to ensure measures are in place to prevent infections, including food-borne infections as well as other infections including respiratory infections such as influenza and COVID-19.”
After this story was first posted online, readers contacted the paper directly and commented on social media that the Town of Pelham should take action to shut the Fonthill store down and require it to be cleaned.
Asked to respond, Pelham Fire Chief and Emergency Control Group head Bob Lymburner told the newspaper on Thursday that the municipality lacked jurisdiction.
“As emergency management, even though we’re under a declared state of emergency it doesn’t give us any special authority to shut things down,” said Lymburner.
“We have the ability to shut down municipal programs and infrastructure, but in the private, business world we have no authority at all.”
Early Thursday afternoon, Niagara Regional Police spokesperson Phil Gavin confirmed that an NRP investigation was underway, but would not disclose specifics.
“We are aware of the community concerns in relation to this matter,” said Gavin. “We have commenced an investigation. As such it would not be appropriate to comment further.
With reporting by Samuel Piccolo.
Updated Thursday, April 23, 12:40 PM, with Sobeys COVID-19 website link, comment from Niagara Public Health, and Pelham’s Fire Chief.
Updated Thursday, April 23, 1:15 PM, with NRP comment.
Updated Thursday, April 23, 11 PM, quoting CBC Hamilton reporting that Kore did, in fact, test positive for COVID-19; added image of Kore wiping his nose taken from Town recording of March 23 council meeting.
Anyone who got infected from him can sue
So very sad on many levels. Sad that the Voice would publish a confidential email from the Mayor. Tabloid like.
Are you serious this is what you’re mad about? Ron Kore’s likely has infected dozens of people and may be responsible for the death of Mike Ciolfi, my god, how do you think Mike’s family feels right about now?
People are dying in Pelham. Get fucking real and get out of here with your phony concern for publishing a ‘confidential email’.
No you get real. It was a defamatory article without a proper investigation completed.
Voice seems to be trying to pull a community apart this article could have been away to bring everyone together. This reads like the tabloid garbage
Not sure how this story could “bring everyone together” and very confident that that isn’t the media’s job.
Exactly my thoughts Jan.
Thats what you took from this. I don’t know whether to laugh or cry at that comment
Do whichever makes you happy but we don’t need this type of controversy in our community. Report but not condemn without a full investigation.
What are you thinking?
I was thinking that the article is passing judgement without an investigation. Information which is based on hearsay. Let’s wait for the proper investigation to be done.
Maurice…you are pathetic. There isn’t just smoke here….its a roaring fire…and the
Voice has every right to investigate.
Resorting to name calling now. This article could have been written differently and none of this would have been as volatile as it has become.
I am absolutely disgusted that a membet of government deliberately and knowingly continued to work and endanger the lives of so many in his community. As far as I am concerned he should be charged with murder in the death of Mr. Ciolfi. If any of my family or friends die and it can be traced back to the Fonthill Sobeys I will be launching a civil suit. May God have mercy on his soul.
You are the stupidest comment by far. How the hell do you know he gave Mr. Ciolfi covid? The virus’ stress gets to people. everyone is worried about losing their jobs and we have people like you who open their dumb mouths to say crap like this. Use your ears and mind before opening your mouth. He made a big mistake i get that, but saying he killed Ciolfi is terrible. Shame on you. You are self centred and ignorant. Shut up you know nothing about what happened. Its funny how a 16 year old has to tell you this and can actually think. Jesus have mercy on your soul instead of his because if we had people like you running this town we would crash and burn faster than a train crash
I think it is in EVERYONES best interest to temporarily close that location and test every employee and when all the results are back all negative tested employees are to return to work and reopen with a deep cleaning of the store.. this is the only way to ensure the spread is lessened!!
You are exactly right Lynn
Wow, he needs to be made accountable for his actions!!! A hefty find that the police are giving to those who go out in public, and are not following the rules! People of Pelham need to contact the public health in your area and close down his store! I would email Doug Fords office about this, and well as the federal government and shame this Kore idiot! He has put your lives in danger. I smell Law Suit here!
Go after him people of Pelham Fonthill. No one is above the law here!
I’m very upset and appalled that Kore would put his clients and works in danger + attend council mtgs while knowing he was “positive “ with COVID-19! Extremely negligent and irresponsible of him. I shopped at his store several times as this situation was going on and I fear that I may have been exposed. He needs to take full responsibility for all the fallout—i Will never shop there again! Shame on you Mr. Kore!!!!!!
I hope so. He should go to jail if this is true. Good it got to the newspaper. Proud of whoever did that.
Hopefully Sobey’s is reviewing Kore’s franchisee status. Placing the health and safety of not only the employees, but also those who shop at this location at risk, is absolutely shameful.
He should be hell accountable for both sobeys and town council meeting to continue working and passing the virus to all kinds of people is not fair and in my eye that’s a criminal offence punishment is jail time one council member died that’s 1 to many
Absolutely.
What a horrible man!
This is why being a front-line leader is a horrible idea, why “Money over Morals” is so wrong. He may directly be the cause of one death (manslaughter? Look up the definition, it may fit) and he knowingly was a walking biological weapon. I hope the employees all refuse to show up for work until the store agrees to do a full deep clean and everyone who’s been in contact with him does their isolation span of 2 weeks. Use what the Liberals have offered, take that 2000$ and stay home. If they are non-union, they are within their rights to refuse and I’m certain the community would support them for everyone’s sake.
This means I will most definitely not be going to Sobey’s until I know the store has been properly addressed, and I won’t be supporting any other Sobey’s outlet either if that is corporate office’s official response.
Time for a boycott until they do what is right.
He should also be fired or let go. I will not go there till he is gone
I am horrified
I am shocked !!!
I have shopped in this store since moving to Fonthill 4 years ago.
Feel sorry for the employees who work there.
I,m older than the Mayor by a few years and am also fearful for my health.
I am sorry that Mr. Cribbs feels that it is not proper to give out information about this very serious issue, maybe he should grow up and act like a man.
This is absolutely apalling. As a resident of Pelham I am horrified that my family and friends may have been put in danger by Mr. Kore’s blantant disregard for safety. I’m uncertain why Mr. Kore felt he could continue as “business as usual”, while feeling ill when all the health messages have been to stay home. Well Mr. Kore, if you are reading these comments, shame on you, this will now be your legacy, live with that.
For all the people that are so concerned, don’t go into that store.
I would also suggest that everyone should wait for the authorities to do their investigations before calling someone a murderer. That is like a mob and taking it a bit far.
What ever happened to the small town concerned neighbours? Or do we have to many outsiders that are temporarily not working and having nothing to do but bash people.
In times like this we have the good, the bad and the ugly coming out of people.
I for one will reserve my judgment till the full story comes out.
Outsiders?……really?
outsider………….please explain,,
outsider………….please explain,,
Outsiders, Oh you mean like those that live in st. Catharines……. and what ever whatever happened to small town concern ?Its still there , but those cannabis companies want to destroy our small town, I’m sure you know about that.
Yes, I think you’re right Barbara. People here are unusually eager to hate and insult. We’ve only seen a single article on the matter. It may be too early to be calling someone a murderer.
This is not surprising to hear that Mr. Kore did this. Anyone that has worked with him or for him knows that it’s his way or the highway.
Considering the age demographic of the shoppers at this store in Fonthill, it’s extremely negligent that he continued to come to work and potentially expose not only customers but employees as well.
It’s also negligent on behalf of Sobeys as a company to NOT do a deep cleaning of the store, and to brush off all responsibility and fault from themselves. Step up, take some responsibility for yourself for gods sake.
I agree with you about Mr Kore, he is nice to most of his customers but to his employees its a different story, now the town of Pelham will find out what this man is really like.
Another little tidbit for the town to know is he ordered one of his employees to put the care bags that are charity back on the shelf to be resold.
Scary and sad all the way around.
I don’t know how he could do this to anyone in our community. I’m so sad and angry, how irresponsible. My family shops there all the time, spoke many times with Mr Kore, thought he was a lovely person, and we new Mike Ciolfi through business with the Town Council. Shameful to put the very people whom support your business in danger and possibly worse.
This story brought my wife to tears. Mr.Kore’s behavior is indefensible. He seems to have had many opportunities to demonstrate his concern for his fellow man but neglected to do so. Meanwhile most of us continue to self isolate to flatten the curve for the ones we love and those on the frontline. Fortunately there are many more heroes than assholes.
mo.. what planet you on? what a self serving stupid thing to say . read what mr Noko had to say. pray tell maurice
what evidence do you and joe blow have to the contrary?
where there is smoke there fire .what employees are wrong??????? you going to dispute the comments of the Mayor??
and.. be respectful of the people who work there and may have been sickened by this .Man up…
As for Sobeys Fonthill not shopping there anymre FULL STOP
Obviously on a different planet than you. Irresponsible journalism divides the community. You’ve proven that point. As for the email it should have been part of an investigation and not in the tabloid.
Have you all forgotten how generous and charitable Ron has been over the years? He has given more back to the community than any of you who are just judging him based on this crazy blood thirsty article which is mostly hearsay.
Judge the man on his actions over the last 10 years – you do not know the full story of what happened. No need to jump to damning conclusions.
Just think of all the opportunity he has provided to our youth over the years. Where else in town have they been given the chance to get a job with zero experience. Many people have started their working career because Ron gave them the opportunity. A good manager is supposed to be hard and tough – Just look at how well that store is run compared to the average.
I have been shopping there for the last month and the steps that they have been taking to keep the store clean and safe is phenomenal. I will continue to show my support for Ron and shop there like usual
Ron is a great person – give him a chance
ACE
Sorry Joe Citizen, you see the good side of him because that is what he wants you to see, to his employees he is a totally different person.
My son worked there and had to work past the end of his shift because he was not allowed to put out a closed sign on his aisle as most stores are allowed to do, I said well at least you got 1/2 hr longer pay. my son said no dad they turned the punch clock back 1/2 hr before I could punch out. this is totally against the law and this is the kind of so called man that Ron is. The bottom dollar is all that he cares about
Just talk to any of his employees especially the boys as the girls get a little preferential treatment.
your joking right???? hearsay look up the definition before you shoot your mouth off.
Mayor email FACT!!!
and btw Joe whatever your empathy for the potential people who maybe ill
Okay i looked it up, his comment makes sense to me. Yes this is a huge mistake Ron made, the virus can put stress on people and this is the case. He clearly wasn’t thinking right and he should be held accountable for his actions. That being said boycotting a grocery store? Calm yourself and do some research on the virus, roughly 80% get a mild version of the virus and those who get really sick are usually above the age of 50-60. The flu kills more people a year so calm down. I know Ron personally, super nice guy trying to run a competitive store. you aren’t in his shoes so don’t go pointing a gun at him and be pulling the trigger.He doesn’t need your money anyways go buy your frozen pizza and McDonald’s elsewhere. Poor guy feels bad what he did and if you guys keep berating him he is only going to feel worse and worse. He made a mistake, he will learn from this and we will all learn from this too
James ………….my God really??
you are concerned about stats.. and he made a misatake……………..
beyond mistake ………
agian where is the concern about
1. his employees
2.his comminity
3. his customers
do not give a rats assssssssssssssssss about his feelings..
my GOD!!! look at what i am saying ?
it looks like the one shooting their mouth off is ME . I sincerely apologize for my rash behaviour .
James you were good enough to look up the definition of hearsay so i will look up proper grammar and CAPITALIZATION .
these are hard times………….. please spread love and grace rather than anger …….. and condemnation.
This article is so maddening. So many of the shoppers at this particular store are of an older demographic and while we know people of any age are able to contract Covid-19, it’s the elderly who more often can’t survive it.
I do know that Ron has done many good works over the years- I have family who work for him and he has been absolutely lovely. However the selfish actions he has displayed cannot be ignored and call for a full scale investigation.
If we are to stay inside, go out only when needed (grocery store!) and not allowed to see family who do not live with us, what right does he have to endanger us when we do enter his store?? Large fines are being given for everything from driving to one’s own cottage to rollerblading in public with family members who live in your home (Oakville 2 weeks ago), to taking a walk.
What should the consequences be for someone who puts his entire staff, coworkers and employees at risk? At the very least there should be a substantial fine and the store should be closed for deep cleaning. I personally would suggest that he is charged with endangering the public, fined and lose his business.
Though it’s probably safe to say that the good people of Pelham will be driving the few extra kms to Welland and St Catharines for groceries once everyone reads this story.
Thanks to Samuel Piccolo for bringing this to the attention of Fonthill residents.
As part of the “vulnerable” population, I am utterly shocked at this breach of trust…
His behaviour is one of ignorance, arrogance and borders on criminal negligence.
Sobey’s response is also disappointing… The store should be shutdown for a complete deep clean and the ENTIRE staff should be afforded the courtesy of testing to see if the idiocy of Ron Kore infected them… Sobey’s should pull his franchise…
Covid-19 is a Life and Death situation and if this is the judgment of Ron Kore to risk my health, other shoppers and staff…he should be held libel for any cases that are related to his criminal behaviour.
Needless to say, if this is his judgment, he should not hold elected office…
As a consumer and resident of Fonthill, I will be voting with my feet and will shop elsewhere and certainly will cast my vote elsewhere.
Citizen of the year, bet he won’t get that again. I wonder if that can be taken away?
I now see that Mr Kore has closed the store for deep cleaning. Makes you think if he would have done this if the news didn’t break. As far as I’m concerned they can clean the for a week, I can’t see myself ever shopping at that store as long as Mr Kore has anything to do with it. In closing I’m predicting that Food Basics will be getting busier.
I had been splitting my shopping between Food Basics and Sobey’s. I will be switching soles to Food Basics.
Congratulations on doing actual journalism. You could have played politics on it but you did your job and did it well.
