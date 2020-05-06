If the Fabulous Fenwick Lions staged a production of The Lion King, the logical choice for King Mufasa would be Al Beamer, who has been a member for over 40 years and held almost every position within the organization.

Lamentably, there won’t be productions of any sort in the foreseeable future. The Lions have had to cancel this year’s annual May Carnival, slated for the May 24-26 weekend, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and government decrees regarding physical distancing.

Beamer spoke to the Voice last week and reflected back on past carnivals, which attracted thousands.

“Friday night and all day Saturday, it was packed. This event was part of the fabric of Fenwick for decades. The Friday night fireworks was sort of our gift to the town.”

In the last few years, the cost of hosting the Carnival has increased significantly, said Beamer, with mounting fees for police and security, portable washroom facilities, and the like.

“Everything has been more expensive…but we have always figured it to be a community service.”

About 40 members of the Fenwick Lions normally took shifts staffing the event.

The Friday kick-off parade was to have started on Balfour Street, and ended at Centennial Park on Church Street, the Carnival’s location. A plant auction (with products donated by local nurseries and greenhouses) was scheduled for Saturday, with fireworks that evening. Sunday was to be Toonie Day (all midway rides for $2), with a fundraising walk for guide dogs that morning. The Lioness Penny Sale was to have run throughout the event. Admission was always free to the Carnival.

“When I was a kid, which would be 60 years ago, there was a horse show as part of the spring fair in Fenwick,” said Beamer. “My kids still remember it. Long gone now.”

Club President Ron Acaster said, “Our concern for the public’s health is first and foremost….we regret having to cancel the Spring Carnival. However, we look forward to hopefully having our Friday Fish Fry back in action soon, and down the line a ways to our annual Santa Parade.”

The Fabulous Fenwick Lions have been in operation since receiving their charter in 1949. They are active currently as part of the Pelham Support Network, making home deliveries of needed supplies to seniors.