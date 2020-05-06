Short-term report deferred, “near and dear” to Kore

There was more than muzzling on the agenda at last Monday’s (April 27) Pelham Town Council meeting.

Council voted 3-2— along the same lines as the attempted gag order on Junkin — to accept staff’s short-term accommodations report but to defer vote on the topic. Haun cited Councillor Ron Kore’s enthusiasm over the matter as the central reason to defer.

“I would like accept this report for information only at this particular time, but not to make changes until we have the return of Councillor Kore,” Haun said. “I know this is near and dear to his heart as well, he should have the opportunity to review any changes.”

Junkin and Wink disagreed, saying council had quorum.

“These residents have been waiting for a year, year and a half for some kind of resolution,” Wink said. “I don’t see the need the need for us to keep continue deferring decisions on this.”

COVID-19 update

Fire Chief and Chief Bylaw Enforcement Officer Bob Lymburner gave an update on the pandemic situation, and echoing the recent tones from the provincial government, sounded cautiously optimistic.

“We’re getting to the end of this, we are going to have a few more lumps and bumps, but generally speaking we’ve done a good job,” he said.

Lymburner added that the Town recently received an order of personal protective equipment.

“Our critical mask inventory is in good state right now,” he said.

Tribute to Ciolfi

Council began its session with a tribute to late Councillor Mike Ciolfi.

“There is a noticeable void in council tonight,” Junkin said. “Though there are many words to describe Mike and his contributions —dedicated, passionate, diligent, studious to name but a few — there are few words to describe the emptiness of his seat at council. Weeks later, we are still at a loss for words. I ask you remember Mike. That you remember his work. His passion. His dedication to his family, friends, and community. Mike was a titan, looming as large in life as he will in memory.”

Council also observed a moment of silence for the victims of last month’s Nova Scotia shooting rampage.