Scoutree program has planted 80 million trees across Canada over the past 50 years

With most charitable efforts on hold during the current pandemic, a local farmering couple have decided to proactively support next spring’s fundraiser for the 3rd Fonthill Scouting Group.

Rosemarie and Frank Haegens, who operate a wholesale nursery in North Pelham, have a curbside stand with various trees and shrubs. They plan to donate seedlings to the Scoutrees program for planting in the spring of 2021. For every tree sold, they will donate a seedling to the cause. The Scouts have a goal of planting 500 trees.

Each spring since 1972, thousands of Beaver Scouts (ages 5-7), Cub Scouts (8-10), Scouts (11-14), Venturer Scouts (15-17) and Rover Scouts (18 and over) have planted trees across Canada through the Scoutrees program, to demonstrate their concern for the environment. Planted in conservation areas, provincial parks, on crown-lands, and at Scout camps, the trees act as windbreaks to help reduce soil erosion from wind and rain. They also provide wildlife habitat for birds and other animals, and beautify the landscape.

“The 3rd Fonthill Scouts has a membership of about 70—predominantly boys, although girls are welcome—operating on Wednesday evenings out of Fonthill United Church,” said Krystle Vanderzanden, one of 17 adult Scout leaders with the group.

“The idea was to let people know about the Scoutrees program, with the hope of paying it forward for deliveries next spring,” said Vanderzanden. She noted that all the Scout groups in Niagara combined plant between 500 and 1000 trees annually, with Scoutrees nationwide planting almost half a million.

Haegens said the emphasis was on planting species which are native to Niagara, including the tulip tree, sage bark, hickory, and butternut. She is working with a nursery in Ancaster, which deals primarily with native trees.

“I could produce all of the seedlings for the Scouts myself. But the idea was that if somebody is helping me, I’m going to turn around and help somebody else. That’s why I’ve contacted other nurseries. In these trying times, we all need to help each other,” she said.

“We’re lucky to rely on the expertise of Linda Grimo [of Grimo Nut Nurseries in Niagara-on-the-Lake]. She’s agreed to work with us, provide her advice, and help us purchase some trees that are native species,” said Haegens.

The local Scouts have a couple of other ways to build their coffers each year.

“Our biggest fundraiser is Scout Mulch,” said Vanderzanden. “We sell bags of garden mulch at $5 for a two cubic foot bag, cash and carry, out of the Fonthill United Church parking lot in April. All Treat Farms in Arthur, Ontario is the company that supplies us with the mulch, and donate back to the cause.”

Another fundraiser is the annual Apple Day in October, in which the Scouts give away apples and solicit donations outside of stores and businesses.

Information about the local Scout group and their activities may be found online at 3rdfonthillscouting.ca