​Effective Monday, May 11, the temporary curbside leaf and yard waste limit of three bags per single-family home imposed last month will be increased to five bags. Ripped leaf and yard waste bags must still be re-bagged or placed in another container to ensure material can be collected, according to a Niagara Region statement released on May 9.

“Residents are asked to please be patient as there may be delays for the collection of leaf and yard waste. Niagara Region wishes to thank all residents for their understanding during these times of uncertainty,” read the statement.

Curbside spring branch collection is underway until Friday, May 29, on regular collection days for single-family homes and apartments with six units or less. Branches must be tied into bundles using string or twine and must not exceed:

​Maximum weight of a bundle: 22.7 kg (50 lbs.)

Maximum size of a bundle: 1.5 m (5 ft.) in length, and 0.5 m (1.6 ft.) in diameter

Individual branches inside of a bundle must not exceed 7 cm (2.8 in.) in diameter

Other temporary curbside collection changes which continue as a result of COVID-19:

​Residents should continue to bag their organic and garbage materials before placing it at the curb. Used tissues and other organic material should be placed in paper bags or certified compostable bags and tied before being placed in the green bin. Garbage shouldn’t be loose in garbage containers and should be bagged. Several smaller kitchen sized garbage bags may be used and placed inside a garbage container for placement at the curb.

Curbside collection of large household item / bulk goods for single family homes and apartments with six units or less will continue to be suspended until Saturday, May 30. This will help redeploy collection staff and prioritize regular curbside collection of waste, recycling and organics.

Residents are encouraged to hold onto their large household items until this service resumes. For those who need to dispose of a large household item, residents can bring these items to the landfill for disposal. Be prepared to provide your address to confirm your property is eligible for this service. Large items brought to Walker Environmental in Thorold require a disposal fee.