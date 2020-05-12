What’s your opinion about the federal government’s move to ban assault-style weapons?

Take the poll!

I believe the proposed federal assault-style weapons ban:
I believe that civilian possession of all firearms should be banned in Canada

 

Look for results in next week’s issue of the Voice.

If no poll appears above, a response was already registered from your device or IP address.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply. Comments are moderated.