Home POLL THE VOICE POLL: Assault weapons ban POLL THE VOICE POLL: Assault weapons ban By The Voice of Pelham - May 12, 2020 Facebook Twitter Email Pinterest WhatsApp Print What’s your opinion about the federal government’s move to ban assault-style weapons? Take the poll! I believe the proposed federal assault-style weapons ban: Doesn't go far enough, more firearms should be prohibited Is about right Goes too far I believe that civilian possession of all firearms should be banned in Canada Yes No Cast your vote! Look for results in next week’s issue of the Voice. If no poll appears above, a response was already registered from your device or IP address. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR THE VOICE POLL: Gypsy moth spraying THE VOICE POLL: Where are the birds? VOICE POLL: Don Cherry Leave a Reply. Comments are moderated. Cancel reply