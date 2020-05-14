Pancakes and sausage coming right up in support of Pelham Cares

It’s been a busy four years near the corner of Pelham Street and Highway 20. In July of 2016, Catherine and George Lafreniere opened the Pelham Street Grille, offering delicious meals at reasonable prices. Business was brisk. Across the street, Keith’s Restaurant, a beloved local landmark for 65 years run by Vilma Moretti and her family, closed a bit less than a year later, in May of 2017. The result was even more business at the Grille, with lines out the door and capacity seating most days for breakfast and lunch.

COVID-19 has put a damper on things since March. Like some other restaurants in town, the Lafrenieres have received some government support, and are hoping to re-open soon for full service once the all-clear is sounded.

It is something of a family affair. George (a retired teacher) handles the kitchen, Catherine (with long experience in the hospitality field) runs the front of house operation, and her two sisters are servers. In all, the restaurant has a full and part-time staff of over a dozen, and a seating capacity of 67.

“My wife gave me the hot job, back here in the kitchen. The first summer, I lost 15 pounds,” said George with a laugh. Ultimately, he installed air conditioning to keep the fry cooks from boiling over.

The restaurant is currently ranked number two on Trip Advisor’s reviews of restaurants in the Pelham area. Fonthill has been good to the Lafrenieres, and they are happy to give back to the community which supports them.

Next Tuesday, May 19, from 8 am until noon, they will be hosting a pancake and sausages breakfast as a fundraiser, with donations directed to Pelham Cares. Cash, cheques, and electronic transfers will all be accepted, and food will be available curbside. Pre-orders should be called in to the Grille, at 289-897-9191, on the Monday prior, from 11 AM – 2 PM, or on the Tuesday morning before noon.

Catherine adds that there is no set price for the breakfast—any amount donated, whether a dollar or 20, will get the food brought out to customers, and 100 percent of sales will go to Pelham Cares.

Created in 1983 to assist in the delivery of social services to people in the area, Pelham Cares has a particular emphasis on those services not provided by other organizations or agencies. It is more than a food bank. All donations received are from community individuals, businesses, and organizations, along with the occasional program-specific grant.

The Grille’s well-received Fish Fry Fridays have already been reinstated on a take-out basis. The Voice paid a visit to the restaurant last Friday, and by early afternoon fish fry orders had eclipsed 140.

“We started taking phone orders at 11:30 AM, and the calls just keep coming,” said Catherine. “People have left voicemails that I haven’t been able to get to yet.”

The fish frys run from noon until 8 pm on Fridays, with curbside service. Customers are encouraged to pre-order by phone on Friday mornings.