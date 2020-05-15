The Province of Ontario has announced the easing of lockdown restrictions for a range of businesses. This list is effective May 19, 2020, and may be updated when the corresponding emergency orders are amended.

Construction

All construction to resume and essential workplace limits lifted

Includes land surveyors

Retail

• In addition to retail operating online, or with curbside pickup and delivery, all retail can open under the following restrictions and guidelines:

No indoor malls.

Must have a street-front entrance (i.e., stores with dedicated street access/storefront).

Open in-store by appointment and/or by limiting the number of people in the store at any one time. Retailers would need to restrict the number of customers per square metre — for example, one customer per 4 square metres (43 square feet) — to ensure physical distancing of 2 metres at all times.

Only fitting rooms with doors would be used, not curtains, to facilitate disinfecting. Retailers would restrict use to every second fitting room at any one time to allow for cleaning after use and ensure physical distancing.

For further guidance on this sector, please refer to resources to prevent COVID-19 in the workplace.

Vehicle dealerships and retailers

Vehicle dealerships and retailers, including: New and used car, truck, and motorcycle dealers Recreational vehicle (RV) dealers (e.g., campers, motor homes, trailers, travel trailers) Boat, watercraft and marine supply dealers Other vehicle dealers of motorized bicycles, golf carts, scooters, snowmobiles, ATVs, utility trailers, etc.

Prior to Stage 1, motor vehicles dealerships were restricted to appointments only. Media operations

Office-based media operations involving equipment that does not allow for remote working. For example:

• Sound recording, such as production, distribution, publishing, studios. 1