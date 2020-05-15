Niagara Parks, City of Niagara Falls opening facilities

In a statement, Niagara Parks says it will be reopening four of its public boat launches on the upper Niagara River on Saturday, May 16.

The boat launches that will reopen include:

· Ussher’s Creek

· Netherby Road

· Anger Avenue

· Nichol’s Marine

The public boat launch at the Niagara Parks Marina at Miller’s Creek will remain closed until essential repairs are completed at the site, which is expected to be in approximately four weeks. Niagara Parks announced on Thursday, May 14, that once repairs are completed, the marina will be reopening under a revised operating plan for the 2020 boating season.

Additionally, following the advice of the Niagara Parks Police Service, the public boat launch at the Queenston Docks on the lower Niagara River will remain closed at this time. Due to challenges with physical distancing and avoiding groups and gatherings larger than five at this location, this boat launch will not reopen until the Provincial orders around physical distancing are adjusted.

City of Niagara Falls to reopen Chippawa public boat launch

In a statement, the City of Niagara Falls said that it will be reopening the public boat launch at Lyon’s Creek Road and Sodom Road on Saturday, May 16, from 7 AM to 7 PM.

The City will have security in place to oversee the orderly launching of boats, and signage will encourage physical distancing of two metres (six feet) from others while loading/unloading boats, and while on the waterways. Groups of more than five are not permitted unless they are members of the same immediate family. Other onsite amenities including the play structure and seating area remain closed.

In future, a new appointment system for boat launching will be put in place by the City at this location. More details will be forthcoming, according to the statement.

“The City is aware that people are excited to be able to access the boat launch and enjoy the water on this Victoria Day weekend. It is anticipated that the launch will be very busy. We appreciate the public’s patience and respectful behavior as we reopen this facility.”