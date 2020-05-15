The Township of Wainfleet’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) continues to be partially activated in response to the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the Niagara Region.

On Friday, May 15, the Township released the following update on the municipality’s transition to reopening various amenities.

Restrictions ease on outdoor spaces and amenities

Starting May 15, residents will see some easing of provincial restrictions to allow greater access to some outdoor spaces. Specifically, residents will be able to use parks and outdoor sports fields for more than walk-through uses, with some limitations. Residents must still abide by restrictions limiting groups to no more than five people and maintaining a two-metre physical separation.

Passive activities will now be permitted in these areas including: Bringing a chair or blanket to relax in parks, kicking a ball, playing catch, flying a kite and other such activities with members of their own households. As well, residents can take part in individual activities such as yoga or exercising, provided they are not in a group or class setting.

In addition to easing certain restrictions, some previously closed amenities will be opening for use, including the Township’s tennis courts, for singles play only. We ask the public remain patient as staff prepare these facilities for operation over the coming days.

Anyone taking advantage of these spaces should be sure to follow the best practices to limit the spread of COVID-19 as outlined by Niagara Region Public Health. These include frequent washing / sanitization of hands, physical separation, avoiding touching of shared surfaces and staying home if displaying symptoms or having been in contact with cases of the virus.

Organized sports are still restricted on municipal fields, given their necessity for gathering of groups. At this time park and outdoor amenities such as playground equipment, benches, and washrooms remain closed to limit the spread of COVID-19 on shared surfaces.

The move to lift restrictions comes as Niagara adjusts its response to COVID-19, in line with Thursday’s announcement from the Province of Ontario. On May 14, the Province announced the opening of certain outdoor amenities — such as golf courses and marinas — this weekend. Regional and municipal governments continue ongoing work to map Niagara’s path forward as the Province prepares to enter its first phase of recovery on Tuesday, May 19, lifting the closures of several non-essential business categories like retail operations and all construction projects.

Bylaw enforcement will continue to enforce gatherings larger than five people and anyone using closed park amenities.

Marshville Heritage Festival

Festival Officials announced on May 13, 2020, that the renowned Marshville Heritage Festival would be cancelled for the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

NPCA Trails Open for Passive Use

In a release earlier this week, the NPCA announced phase 1 of the reopening of several conservation areas and trails for passive use, effective May 11, 2020. The list of sites opening for passive use includes the Wainfleet Wetlands, the Wainfleet Bog and the Gord Harry Trail.

Permitted passive use includes walking, hiking, dog walking, birdwatching, nature photography, and cycling where appropriate. Visitors are asked to follow these guidelines when at NPCA conservation areas:

Practice physical distance by staying 2 metres (6 feet) apart from other visitors

Stay on the trails, step off only if needed to allow others to pass safely

Do not gather or arrange to meet friends or other groups

Keep pets on leash and clean up after them

Do not litter

Take trash with you when leaving the property

Respect wildlife and plant-life

All visitors must vacate by 8 p.m.

Do not trespass on private properties adjacent to NPCA conservation areas

NOTE: All amenties such as washrooms, children’s play areas and structures, beaches, and parking lots remain closed. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own

hand sanitizer as there are no hand-washing facilities available.

Landfill Restrictions Lifted

The Niagara Region issued a media release indicating that they would be lifting Landfill and Residential Drop-off Depot Restrictions around Essential Services effective Wednesday, May 13. The release has details about what constitutes an essential trip to the landfill to help offset any confusion in Niagara communities. People are still encouraged to refrain from making those trips if they can. Residents can expect considerable delays and lineups if they do go, due to the necessity for physical distancing throughout the site. There are some services still not available due to COVID-19 including no drop-offs of clothing and reusable goods, no recycling or composting containers are being sold and compost cannot be picked up.

For the most up-to-date information on Township service delivery, closure and related information to COVID-19, residents are encouraged to go to www.wainfleet.ca or the provincial government website.