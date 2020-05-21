Stats don’t support Public Health assertion that travel is largely responsible

According to statistics released by Niagara Region Public Health on Thursday, May 21, the municipality of Pelham is home to the second-highest rate of COVID-19 infection on the Niagara peninsula.

Pelham’s rate is 17.8 infections per 10,000 residents, far exceeding lower rates seen in eight other Niagara towns.

Welland is highest, with 37 infections per 10,000 residents.

West Lincoln’s rate is the lowest, at 5.1. Six communities have an infection rate of below 7 per 10,000 residents.

Only Niagara Falls approaches Pelham, with 17.2 infections per 10,000 residents. However, in Niagara Falls, 60 percent of cases are tied to healthcare facilities.

“Part of the reason why Pelham has a higher cumulative proportion of cases is that it had proportionally more international travel-related cases in the early weeks of local COVID-19 transmission,” Public Health spokesperson Kerri Stoakely told the Voice.

“Beyond that it is likely due to statistical variation as we have not seen any large clusters of linked infections.”

Yet the Health Department’s own numbers don’t support Stoakley’s assertion.

In fact, the number of travel-related cases in Pelham is less than half of the non-travel-related cases.

Niagara-on-the-Lake, with similar demographics to Pelham, has by far a proportionately greater number of travel-related cases than does Pelham. And Fort Erie turns the tables entirely, with more than double the number of travel-related versus non-travel-related infections.

COVID-19 cases by outbreak category are also notably different in Pelham.

In other Niagara towns, a relatively larger percentage of outbreaks are categorized by Public Health as having occurred in healthcare facilities.

In Pelham, however, nearly 9 in 10 infections have occurred among the general public, with just 13% occurring in healthcare facilities, which include long term care and retirement homes.

The only other community with a higher infection rate among the general public is again the demographically similar Niagara-on-the-Lake, where just 1 in 10 infections were tied to healthcare facilities, while 9 in 10 were among the general public.

As of the 2016 census, 17,100 residents called Pelham home. The data would therefore indicate that there have been some 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the municipality since the start of the pandemic.

Four individuals who later tested positive for the virus shared the same enclosed space, during Pelham Town Council’s meeting of March 23. Councillor Ron Kore, Councillor Mike Ciolfi, and two senior administrators all later tested positive for COVID-19. The two staffers and Kore experienced varying symptoms and recovered. Councillor Ciolfi died ten days later. An official cause of death has not been made public.

On April 22, news broke that Kore, who is also the Fonthill Sobeys franchisee, had continued working in his store and attending council while exhibiting symptoms of a respiratory illness. A Sobeys corporate spokesperson said at the time that under public health guidelines the store employees didn’t need to be tested.

That week and into the weekend, Mayor Marvin Junkin and Pelham Regional Councillor Diana Huson made repeated requests of Niagara Public Health to offer testing to all Fonthill Sobeys employees regardless of whether they were symptomatic. A conference call on Sunday, April 26, between them, Regional Chair Jim Bradley, Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji, and others, ended the way it started. There would be no exception made to the testing criteria then in place.

Junkin told the Voice that if he knew then what Public Health has released now, he would have lobbied harder for testing.

“I am very disappointed that I have not been kept in the loop by Niagara Regional Health. Not once have I been contacted by this organization to inform me of this startling statistic. Ms. Huson and I pressed for testing of local Sobeys workers to no avail. If we had known before [the April 26 conference call] that Peham had that many more cases than our neighbours, Diana and I would have pressed harder for more testing.”

Huson said that in her view the data did not point to any clear conclusion.

“It could suggest a number of things,” said Huson. “Our numbers could skew higher due to our proximity to Welland, who have seen the largest number of cases. Alternatively it could be because our population skews towards an older demographic, who have been affected at much higher rates.”

Like Junkin and Huson, Pelham CAO David Cribbs had not been informed of the data by Public Health before being contacted for comment by the Voice.

“The Town did not have previous access to this data and the data can only be described as an unpleasant surprise,” said Cribbs. He echoed Huson’s concerns about drawing conclusions.

“The Town has no context for the data—did these cases occur at the start of the pandemic, are they very recent, or has there been a consistent rate of infection? Has there an outbreak that was not identified or reported? Are the Town’s demographics of being older than the Provincial and Niagara average a contributing factor? The raw data provided simply does not tell the full story.”

“It should be remembered that numbers in many municipalities, including Pelham, are small,” said Public Health spokesperson Kerri Stoakley, “and so large variations can be apparent with only a few cases.”

Currently active cases of the virus are .6 per 10,000 residents in Pelham, tied with West Lincoln. Welland and Niagara Falls see the highest rate, both at 3.2 cases per 10,000 residents.

Cribbs and Huson both pointed to the statistics as a reminder that the pandemic hasn’t gone anywhere.

“Certainly this reinforces the need to continue practicing all of the personal hygiene and social distancing guidelines recommended by health authorities,” said Cribbs.

“All we really know,” said Huson, “is that it is vitally important to continue with thorough hand washing practices, physically distancing from one another, and staying home when possible to help prevent a second wave from further crippling our communities.”

Find Niagara Public Health COVID-19 updates here.

With reporting by Dave Burket and John Chick