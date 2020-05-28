​Effective June 1, curbside large household item collection will resume for single-family homes and apartments with six units or less, with some restrictions and alterations to the booking process over the next four weeks, according to a statement from Niagara Region.

There is a temporary maximum number of pick-ups and bookings each day to allow the collection companies to continue to prioritize curbside collection of Blue/Grey Boxes, Green Bins and garbage.

Residents are encouraged to use the Niagara Region website, where possible, to book their pick-up as the Region anticipates high call volumes as the service resumes.

Residents can make one booking with their required pick-up item(s) per address per collection day. Once the maximum daily number of bookings is reached, residents will have to book on the next available collection day. As per the original booking process, residents are able to cancel their entire booking but are not able to edit their booking once it has been submitted.

Residents must submit large household item pick-up requests at least two working days before their regular garbage/recycling collection day.

Residents can also book by phone.

​Lincoln and West Lincoln only call Canadian Waste Management Inc. at 289-723-1230 (Toll-free: 1-877-780-9781)

Grimsby, St. Catharines, Niagara-on-the-lake, Niagara Falls, Fort Erie, Port Colborne, Welland, Wainfleet, call Emterra Environmental at 905-227-7771 (Toll-free: 1-855-227-7771)

After booking your item for collection, place items at the curb no earlier than 5 PM the day before your collection and no later than 7 AM on the day of your collection. Only items booked for collection will be picked up. When placing appliances out for collection, please ensure they are empty, doors are secured or removed, and there is a refrigerant removal sticker affixed to the item visible by collection staff.

The Region anticipates full curbside collection service for large household items will resume in July. Collection is for large household items and appliances only; smaller items go in your garbage bag. This service is not intended for extra garbage generated from cleaning out your home or as a result of a move.